Huawei P40 leaked images show triple rear cameras, dual punch hole display

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:51 IST

Huawei is expected to launch its next-generation P40 and P40 Pro smartphones in March this year. Ahead of the launch event, reports have been detailing the specifications that we can expect to see in the upcoming Huawei P40 series. Now, a new report sheds more light on the design of the upcoming smartphones.

The image of the Huawei P40 shared by 91 Mobiles shows that the phone has a dual punch hole camera display with the selfie cameras being placed on the left side of the display. At the back, the phone has a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup powered by LEICA.

The image also reveals that the phone has the volume rockers and the power button on the right side and on the bottom it has a speaker grille and what appears to be a USB 2.0 port. The 3.5mm headphone jack remains missing as it did in case of last year’s Huawei P30 smartphone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Huawei P40 is tipped to be powered by Kirin 990 chipset and run on the company’s Harmony OS. It is likely to come with a screen measuring 6.1-inches and 6.2-inches.

Huawei P40 is likely to get a triple camera setup at the back. ( 91Mobiles )

The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to come with a screen size varying between 6.5-inches and 6.7-inches. It is likely to come with a penta-rear camera setup, consisting of a wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a Time of Flight sensor and a periscope lens with support for 10x optical zoom, that is housed inside a rectangular camera module.

That said, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt as Huawei hasn’t confirmed anything yet.