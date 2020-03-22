e-paper
Huawei P40, P40 leak reveals camera, battery specs

Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 4,200mAh battery and support for 40W wired fast charging.

tech Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:58 IST
Huawei P40 Pro was recently spotted on TENAA certification site.
Huawei is set to launch its next generation P40 and P40 Pro smartphones on March 26. Ahead of the official launch event, details about the battery capacity and cameras have leaked online.

According to a report by 91Mobiles the Huawei P40 Pro 5G will come with a Leica Ultra Vision quad camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 40-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a Time of Flight sensor. The quad camera setup will be backed by the Huawei XD Fusion Engine and the telephoto camera will support 50x SuperSensing Zoom and stabilisation. Additionally, the phone will include a 32-megapixel primary sensor and depth sensor in the front. It will come with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W wired fast charging.

The Huawei P40, on the other hand, will come with a triple rear camera setup. At the back, it will come with a 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel Leica Ultra Vision sensors with up to 30X digital zoom and Huawei XD Fusion Engine. On the front, it will come with a 32-megapixel camera. It will come with a 3,800mAh battery and feature support for 40W fast wired charging and 27W wireless charging.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 6.58-inch display, be powered by Kirin 990 5G processor and ship with the company’s own Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery. The Huawei P40, on the other hand, will ship with a 6.1-inch display.

