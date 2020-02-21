e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Huawei P40, P40 Pro show up on certification site TENAA

Huawei P40, P40 Pro show up on certification site TENAA

Huawei is likely to refresh its flagship P series with the P40 Pro and P40 and both the smartphones have been listed on the country’s certification site TENAA

tech Updated: Feb 21, 2020 16:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Huawei is likely to refresh its flagship P series with the P40 Pro and P40 and both the smartphones have been listed on the country’s certification site TENAA
Huawei is likely to refresh its flagship P series with the P40 Pro and P40 and both the smartphones have been listed on the country’s certification site TENAA(Twitter )
         

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is likely to refresh its flagship P series with the P40 Pro and P40 and both the smartphones have been listed on the country’s certification site -- TENAA.

The Huawei P40 was spotted with two model numbers (ANA-AN00 and ANA-TN00) as was the P40 Pro (ELS-AN00 and ELS-TN00).

These are likely the global and China variant model numbers. The only usable bit of information is that all four devices support dual-mode 5G, dual SIM card slots and unsurprisingly run on Android operating system (OS), GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

Also Read: Huawei to launch a new foldable phone at its February 24 event

If some rumours are to be believed, a top-end P40 Premium Edition with a likely a five-camera set up, including a periscope telephoto lens with a 240mm focal length for 10x optical zoom is also expected to be unveiled by the handset maker.

The P40, meanwhile, is rumoured to come with four rear cameras with a 52MP main shooter, 40MP cine camera and an 8MP telephoto module capable of 5x optical zoom.

The pricier Huawei P40 Pro is likely to come with a notch-less display curved in all four directions.

We even saw an alleged live image of the P40 Pro last month which actually showed a cutout in the top left corner for the dual selfie cameras, the report added.

Also Read: Honor 9X review: A smartphone that could’ve been ‘perfect’

tags
top news
After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray tweets ‘courtesy meeting’ pics
After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray tweets ‘courtesy meeting’ pics
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech