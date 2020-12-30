e-paper
Huawei P40 Pro camera specifications leak ahead of March 2020 launch

Huawei P40 Pro camera specifications leak ahead of March 2020 launch

Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch and will sport rectangular camera modules at the back panel

tech Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Huawei P40 Pro to come with seven cameras: Report
Huawei P40 Pro to come with seven cameras: Report (Huawei )
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s upcoming smartphones P40, P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020 and now a recent leak has hinted that the P40 Pro may arrive with total seven cameras, five at the rear and two at the front.

The five snappers on its back would feature a main wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, a periscope lens with support for 10x optical zoom and an either a telephoto lens with up to 9x optical zoom or an ultrawide lens, GizmoChina reported.

The P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch and will sport rectangular camera modules at the back panel.Richard Yu, the head of Huawei’s consumer business recently revealed P40 series smartphones to run its own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android.

He also confirmed that the HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones but the company is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes. In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019.

Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.

5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Behind Delhi’s coldest December day in 119 years, a rare weather phenomenon
‘She’s supporting rioters’: UP dy CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s saffron remark
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
