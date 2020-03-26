e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Huawei P40 Pro leaks hours before the official launch

Huawei P40 Pro leaks hours before the official launch

Huawei is hosting an event later today to showcase the latest flagship series, P40.

tech Updated: Mar 26, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Hours before the official launch, new details about the Huawei P40 series have leaked online. Leakster @evleaks has revealed when the P40 series will debut in the UK. He also shared a render of the P40 Pro which gives a closer look at the design of the phone.

According to the leakster, Huawei P40 Pro will go on sale in the UK on April 4. The pre-orders will begin shortly after the phone is officially announced later today. The P40 Pro will be bundled with free wireless charging pad and Huawei Freebuds 3 worth Eur 200 (Rs 16,000 approximately).

As far as the render goes, it’s pretty much in line what has leaked about the phone so far. The render shows a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. According to reports, the phone will have as many as five sensors – 50-megapixel primary, 40-megapixel, 12-megapixel telephoto, depth and macro sensors. For selfies, it will have two cameras including 32-megapixel and depth sensor. The phone will be powered by a 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be powered by the company’s in-house flagship chip, Kirin 990. The two phones are likely to launch without Google services and may run on the homegrown Harmony OS.

tags
top news
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
LIVE: Over 2,50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe
LIVE: Over 2,50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Here’s what tech CEOs are saying about COVID-19 outbreak
Here’s what tech CEOs are saying about COVID-19 outbreak
‘All students passed except…’: Jamia teacher tweets a row on CAA, suspended
‘All students passed except…’: Jamia teacher tweets a row on CAA, suspended
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech