Huawei P40 Pro leaks hours before the official launch

tech

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 17:15 IST

Hours before the official launch, new details about the Huawei P40 series have leaked online. Leakster @evleaks has revealed when the P40 series will debut in the UK. He also shared a render of the P40 Pro which gives a closer look at the design of the phone.

According to the leakster, Huawei P40 Pro will go on sale in the UK on April 4. The pre-orders will begin shortly after the phone is officially announced later today. The P40 Pro will be bundled with free wireless charging pad and Huawei Freebuds 3 worth Eur 200 (Rs 16,000 approximately).

As far as the render goes, it’s pretty much in line what has leaked about the phone so far. The render shows a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. According to reports, the phone will have as many as five sensors – 50-megapixel primary, 40-megapixel, 12-megapixel telephoto, depth and macro sensors. For selfies, it will have two cameras including 32-megapixel and depth sensor. The phone will be powered by a 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be powered by the company’s in-house flagship chip, Kirin 990. The two phones are likely to launch without Google services and may run on the homegrown Harmony OS.