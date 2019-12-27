e-paper
Home / Tech / Huawei P40 Pro may come with a penta camera setup on the rear panel

Huawei P40 Pro may come with a penta camera setup on the rear panel

The five snappers on its back would feature - a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor joined by a 20MP ultrawide, a 12MP periscope telephoto (10x optical zoom), a macro camera, and a 3D ToF unit

tech Updated: Dec 27, 2019 16:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s upcoming smartphones P40, P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020 and now a recent leak has hinted that the P40 Pro may arrive with five cameras at the rear panel.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's upcoming smartphones P40, P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020 and now a recent leak has hinted that the P40 Pro may arrive with five cameras at the rear panel.(REUTERS)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s upcoming smartphones P40, P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020 and now a recent leak has hinted that the P40 Pro may arrive with five cameras at the rear panel.

The five snappers on its back would feature - a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor joined by a 20MP ultrawide, a 12MP periscope telephoto (10x optical zoom), a macro camera, and a 3D ToF unit, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch and will sport rectangular camera modules at the back panel.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei’s consumer business recently revealed P40 series smartphones to run its own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android.

He also confirmed that the HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones but the company is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes.

In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019.

Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.

tech