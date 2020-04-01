Huawei P40 Pro nails DxO camera test, beats Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and others

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:32 IST

Huawei’s recently launched flagship smartphone, the Huawei P40 Pro has finally gone through DxO Mark’s camera tests and has been given a high score of 128. This makes the smartphone rank first in the list, which now has Oppo Find X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G and Honor V30 Pro in the sequential manner with 124, 124, 123 and 122 scores. The bottom five in the top 10 list includes Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, Apple iPhone 11 pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the non-5G variant at 121, 121, 117, 117 and 117.

The P40 Pro, as per the camera benchmarking website, has several plus points in image and video shooting but some negatives too. The smartphone is said to feature a wide dynamic range and delivers good details in medium and long-range zoom shots. Users can also expect fast, accurate and consistent autofocus in almost all the conditions (day, night, artificial lighting). In addition, the website got good texture and noise balance with accurate exposure in night shots and good details in bokeh shots.

Also read: Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera specifications compared

On the other hand, the Huawei P40 Pro occasionally failed to deliver accurate colour rendering and white balance. At times, the images were found to be slightly underexposed as well. When it comes to face shots, the P40 Pro camera lacked details in faces and showed more noise than expected in night mode images.

As for video shooting, the P40 Pro camera delivers effective stabilisation, vivid colours, fast autofocus, wide dynamic range and a good balance in noise when shooting indoors or outdoors. However, temporal noise is seen in textured areas and some White Balance cast is shown under tungsten lights.

Also read: Huawei P40 Pro+ (Plus) vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Battle of the ‘premium’ smartphones

To recall, the Huawei P40 Pro has a 50-megapixel ‘Ultra perpetual’ camera at the back with f/1.9 aperture and OIS along with a 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/1.8), a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 3D sensor for better depth recognition. There is no Super Zoom camera as seen in the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

For selfie lovers, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel camera and an IR depth sensor, both of which are placed inside a cut out in the top left corner of the screen. The depth sensor aims to deliver better portrait shots in addition to Multi-spectrum Colour Temperature Sensor and AI AWB algorithm for colour boosting accuracy and faster face unlock.