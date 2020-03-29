Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera specifications compared

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:22 IST

Huawei has launched its flagship P40 series. The new smartphone series bets big on the camera prowess with higher megapixel counts, multiple sensors, and so on. The top-end model, P40 Pro Plus, has the best camera specs to offer in the lot. Let’s compare the Huawei P40 Pro Plus’ camera specs with Apple’s best, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Note that this is a specifications comparison. There’s no winner or loser here.

Huawei P40 Pro+: Rear Camera

First up is the new P40 Pro+. The smartphone has as many as five sensors on the back. The setup features 50-megapixel Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS), 40-megapixel Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture), 8-megapixel SuperZoom Camera (10X Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), 8-megapixel telephoto Camera (3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS), and 3D Depth sensing camera.

On papers at least, Huawei P40 Pro+ has the among the most powerful camera configurations. The all around OIS should bring more stable images. Huawei P40 Pro Plus also has digital zoom, optical zoom, and hybrid zoom. The phone can take 100x digital zoom. It can shoot videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Rear Camera

Apple doesn’t go big on megapixel count as its Android rivals. Apple’s top-end model iPhone 11 Pro Max has three cameras on the back. It comes with 12-megapixel ultra-wide, wide-angle, and telephoto lens. The ultra-wide sensor has ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, wide sensor has f/1.8 aperture, and f/2.0 aperture. The phone supports 2x optical zoom and digital zoom up to 10x. Apple iPhone Pro Max can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s rear camera is a tested performer and received mostly positive reviews. While the megapixel counts may seem underwhelming, Apple uses a bunch of algorithms to deliver quality images. Compared to old gen iPhones, iPhone 11 Pro Max is a big upgrade.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus: Front Camera

The latest Huawei flagship smartphone comes with two selfie cameras including 32-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) and a depth sensor. The front-facing camera can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Front camera

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.