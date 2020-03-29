e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera specifications compared

Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera specifications compared

Huawei’s premium P40 Pro Plus has five rear cameras including a 50-megapixel ultra vision camera. Here’s a comparison with the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei’s premium P40 Pro Plus has five rear cameras including a 50-megapixel ultra vision camera. Here’s a comparison with the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s.
Huawei’s premium P40 Pro Plus has five rear cameras including a 50-megapixel ultra vision camera. Here’s a comparison with the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s.(Apple/Huawei)
         

Huawei has launched its flagship P40 series. The new smartphone series bets big on the camera prowess with higher megapixel counts, multiple sensors, and so on. The top-end model, P40 Pro Plus, has the best camera specs to offer in the lot. Let’s compare the Huawei P40 Pro Plus’ camera specs with Apple’s best, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Note that this is a specifications comparison. There’s no winner or loser here.

Huawei P40 Pro+: Rear Camera

First up is the new P40 Pro+. The smartphone has as many as five sensors on the back. The setup features 50-megapixel Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS), 40-megapixel Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture), 8-megapixel SuperZoom Camera (10X Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), 8-megapixel telephoto Camera (3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS), and 3D Depth sensing camera.

On papers at least, Huawei P40 Pro+ has the among the most powerful camera configurations. The all around OIS should bring more stable images. Huawei P40 Pro Plus also has digital zoom, optical zoom, and hybrid zoom. The phone can take 100x digital zoom. It can shoot videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Rear Camera

Apple doesn’t go big on megapixel count as its Android rivals. Apple’s top-end model iPhone 11 Pro Max has three cameras on the back. It comes with 12-megapixel ultra-wide, wide-angle, and telephoto lens. The ultra-wide sensor has ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, wide sensor has f/1.8 aperture, and f/2.0 aperture. The phone supports 2x optical zoom and digital zoom up to 10x. Apple iPhone Pro Max can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s rear camera is a tested performer and received mostly positive reviews. While the megapixel counts may seem underwhelming, Apple uses a bunch of algorithms to deliver quality images. Compared to old gen iPhones, iPhone 11 Pro Max is a big upgrade.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus: Front Camera

The latest Huawei flagship smartphone comes with two selfie cameras including 32-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) and a depth sensor. The front-facing camera can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Front camera

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

top news
Migrant workers travelling during lockdown to be quarantined for 14 days: Centre to states
Migrant workers travelling during lockdown to be quarantined for 14 days: Centre to states
‘Please forgive me’: PM Modi’s apology to the poor hit by national lockdown
‘Please forgive me’: PM Modi’s apology to the poor hit by national lockdown
SpiceJet pilot, who last flew domestic flight, tests positive for Covid-19
SpiceJet pilot, who last flew domestic flight, tests positive for Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
WhatsApp makes a big change to its key feature: A weekly wrap
WhatsApp makes a big change to its key feature: A weekly wrap
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech