Huawei P40 series is coming soon: Key specifications, Lite version leaked

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:11 IST

Huawei is working on a new P40-series which is expected to launch early next year. Ahead of the official launch, Huawei P40 first renders have hit the web. Other important specifications have leaked as well. The series will also feature a Lite model.

Huawei P40 leaked renders reveal a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR support. The screen comes with a higher colour gamut and two punch-hole cameras on the front, similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi K30. The leaked render also confirm Leica’s partnership for the camera. Huawei and Leica have partnered with most of the premium and higher-end mid-range smartphones. The renders suggest a bigger camera bump on the back.

6.57" pph, 2K/FHD+, HDR, DCI-P3, WF AMOLED Display

A simpler name would be nice😂 pic.twitter.com/i3AM0O1Y3E — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 8, 2019

As far as the Huawei P40 Lite goes, the phone is likely to be a rebranded version of Nove 6 SE. The phone comes with a square camera module on the back, much like Apple’s iPhone 11. The front has a single punch hole camera on the upper left corner.

Huawei P40 Lite is rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch 1080x2310 LCD display. The phone will run on in-house Kirin 810 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage.

The phone will offer as many as four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will come with a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Huawei P40 Lite is said to be powered by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

Huawei P40-series including P40 Lite is expected to launch before March 2020.