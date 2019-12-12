e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Tech

Huawei P40 series is coming soon: Key specifications, Lite version leaked

Huawei P40 series is set to launch next year. Here are expected specifications and features of the new smartphone series.

tech Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei P40 series rumours leaked
Huawei P40 series rumours leaked(Huawei )
         

Huawei is working on a new P40-series which is expected to launch early next year. Ahead of the official launch, Huawei P40 first renders have hit the web. Other important specifications have leaked as well. The series will also feature a Lite model.

Huawei P40 leaked renders reveal a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR support. The screen comes with a higher colour gamut and two punch-hole cameras on the front, similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi K30. The leaked render also confirm Leica’s partnership for the camera. Huawei and Leica have partnered with most of the premium and higher-end mid-range smartphones. The renders suggest a bigger camera bump on the back.

 

As far as the Huawei P40 Lite goes, the phone is likely to be a rebranded version of Nove 6 SE. The phone comes with a square camera module on the back, much like Apple’s iPhone 11. The front has a single punch hole camera on the upper left corner.

Huawei P40 Lite is rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch 1080x2310 LCD display. The phone will run on in-house Kirin 810 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage.

The phone will offer as many as four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will come with a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Huawei P40 Lite is said to be powered by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

Huawei P40-series including P40 Lite is expected to launch before March 2020.

tags
top news
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
From Jharkhand rally, PM messages appeal for calm in Assam and a promise
From Jharkhand rally, PM messages appeal for calm in Assam and a promise
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech