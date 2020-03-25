Huawei P40 series launches tomorrow; here’s what to expect

tech

Even as most of the companies are deferring their launches due to Covid-19 pandemic, Huawei is going ahead with its big launch on March 26. The company on Thursday will launch its flagship series Huawei P40 series. Already, the company has begun building hype around the series through a series of official teasers. A lot of information has come from the spate of leaks and rumours.

Huawei’s event is scheduled to start at 6.30PM IST on Thursday. You can watch the livestream on the company’s official website.

“Huawei’s Pseries smartphones, such as the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have already set a solid benchmark in smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough innovations and ingenious designs, such as the path breaking HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, optical SuperZoom Lens, supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and a massive 50x digital zoom, the new HUAWEI Time of Flight (ToF) Camera, and enhanced optical and AI image stabilization technology,” said the company in a release.

What to expect from Huawei P40

Specifications

According to reports, Huawei P40 series will run on Kirin 990 processor and will support 5G connectivity. The Huawei P40 Pro will feature a 6.85-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to come with two selfies cameras with the configuration including a 32-megapixel sensor and a depth sensor.

The highlight is going to be the rear camera module. The phone is said to come with a 50-megapixel sensor, 40-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, depth sensor, and macro sensor. The phone is said to deliver up to 50x hybrid zoom.

Huawei P40 is said to feature a relatively smaller 6.1-inch OLED full HD+ display. It is expected to come with 50-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The phone is said to be powered by a 3,800mAh battery.

Price

Huawei P40 is rumoured to be priced around Eur 1,000 (Rs 82,500 approximately).