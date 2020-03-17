Huawei P40 series set to launch on March 26; key design features revealed

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:53 IST

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of its P40 series later this month. The series will feature at least two phones, P40 and P40 Pro. Ahead of the scheduled March 26 launch, Huawei has released a new teaser revealing some of the key features of the new lineup.

The 15-second long video focuses on the design as it hints at metallic sides and curved corners. The teaser also hints at smarter camera prowess in the upcoming series.

The teaser is pretty much in line with the recent leaks about the P40 series. Just yesterday, unofficial renders of P40 series were leaked online. The leaks show as many as four phones – P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro Premium, and P40 Lite E.

Renders reveal Huawei P40 series will share a common design language but with subtle changes. For instance, P40 has three cameras whereas P40 Pro has four rear cameras. The fourth camera on P40 Pro is said to be a periscope lens. The P40 Pro Premium has five cameras.

The Huawei P40 Pro Premium is said to come with ceramic body and will be available in black and white colour options.

Huawei P40 series is scheduled to launch on March 26. The new flagship series comes at a time when smartphone companies are scrambling to cope with the coronavirus impact that has derailed logistics and supply chains in key markets. Huawei, in particular, faces more challenges as the company is facing a ban in the US and is already barred from Google services.