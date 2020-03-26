Huawei P40 series set to launch today: Check out expected price, specs, how to watch livestream

tech

Coronavirus has forced tech companies such as Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo to postpone their launch events. At a time when manufacturing plants have halted production and countries have been put on lockdown, Huawei is going ahead with the launch of its P40 series smartphones.

The company is hosting an online-only event to launch its next generation P-series smartphone, which consists of the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro smartphones. However, some reports hint that the company could also launch a third smartphone -- the Huawei P40 Pro+ -- at the launch event. In addition to that, we are also likely to hear more about the company’s App Gallery, which it claims is the third largest app store in the world after Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Huawei P40 live event

As mentioned before, the company will be hosting an online only event. The company will be live streaming the event on its website at 6:30PM IST. You can click here to watch the live stream.

Huawei P40 specs and expected price

Huawei’s P40 series of smartphones have been in news for quite some time. As per the reports, the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 6.85-inch OLED screen with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It will feature a 50-megapixel sensor, a 40-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor and a depth sensor at the front. It is likely to be backed by a 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei P40, on the other hand, will come with a smaller 6.1-inch OLED full HD+ display. It is likely to come with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

Both the phones will be powered by Kirin 990 chipset and run on the company’s Harmony OS.

As far as the price is concerned, the Huawei P40 is likely to be priced around Eur 1,000 (Rs 82,500 approximately).