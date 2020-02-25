Huawei P40 series smartphones to launch on March 26

tech

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 14:11 IST

Huawei earlier this week launched its second generation foldable-display smartphone, that is, the Huawei Mate Xs, along with the MatePad Pro 5G and a bunch of new MateBook series of laptops. At the event Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed the launch date of the company’s upcoming P40 series smartphone.

Yu confirmed that the Huawei P40 series smartphones will be launched on March 26 at a special event in Paris, France.

As far as the Huawei P40 series smartphones are concerned, reports in the past have already detailed as to what we can expect from the company’s upcoming smartphones. The Huawei P40 is likely to come with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR support. It is likely to come with a quad-rear camera setup with a 52-megapixel primary shooter, a 40-megapixel cine sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that is capable of producing 5x optical zoom.

The Huawei P40 Lite, on the other hand, is likely to come with a 6.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2310 pixel. It is expected to be powered by Kirin 810 processor that coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage space. It is likely to come with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is expected to feature an 16-megapixel camera on the front and be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support

Similarly, the Huawei P40 Pro is likely to come with a 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch notch-less display with five cameras at the back consisting of a wide-angle sensor, a cine sensor, a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, a periscope lens, and either a telephoto lens with up to 9x optical zoom or an ultra-wide lens.

Huawei is also likely to launch the P40 Premium Edition smartphone, which is likely to come with five cameras at the back.

All the P40 series smartphones are expected to run on the company’s HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android mobile OS.