Huawei P40 series to launch in March: Here’s what to expect from new flagship phones

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:07 IST

Huawei’s long-awaited flagship smartphone series will launch in March this year. The series will include at least two phones, Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. There are also rumours of a Huawei P40 Lite. The launch timeline was shared by Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong. According to reports, these phones could arrive on March 26.

Huawei’s new phones will come at a time when the company is looking to reduce dependence on Google for software and applications in the wake of the US sanctions. Huawei is already working to bring its own app stores to match Google’s key services. It is also developing home-grown HarmonyOS to replace Google’s Android. Huawei’s fresh attempts to sustain its growth may also suffer due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

As far as the phones go, Huawei P40 Pro recently made an unofficial appearance on the web. According to a live image shared by Chinese tipster Technology Yu, Huawei P40 Pro will come with dual punch-hole cameras on the left top corner with ultra slim bezels. The display comes with curved sides as well. Older leaks have suggested Huawei P40 Pro will come with four rear cameras. The camera setup may include a Sony sensor to offer 52-megapixel resolution. The screen size could be between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch.

Huawei P40 is rumoured to come with a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR support. The display design is likely to same as the P40 Pro. Huawei P40 Lite is said to come with Apple iPhone 11-like square camera module on the back and a punch-hole camera on the front. The phone is expected to have a 6.4-inch full HD Plus display. For performance, it could rely on Kirin 810 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. Leaked specifications also include a 48-megapixel rear camera.