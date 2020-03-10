Huawei P40 smartphone series teased with an image of the camera bump

tech

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 20:03 IST

Huawei has dropped its first teaser for the flagship smartphone of the year, Huawei P40. The teaser comes in the form of an image on the company’s own website. The image not just confirms the name of the smartphone series but also shows what looks like a massive camera bump. However, what is confirmed is that there could be more than one smartphone since the text in the teaser image clearly states ‘Huawei P40 Series’. Last year we saw Huawei launching the P30, P30 Pro and even the P30 Lite in select countries. This year too the series may include three smartphones.

From the rear camera bump seen in the image, it is difficult to say if the setup will be a traditional long, capsule shaped one or the rather new square-ish one. The image confirms the launch date of the P40 smartphone series as March 26, 2020.

There is nothing confirmed about the specifications of the handset or the cameras. However, based on the recently rumoured specifications, the Huawei P40 Pro could have as many as five rear cameras and two front cameras. The rear camera setup could have a main wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, a periscope lens with support for 10x optical zoom and an either a telephoto lens with up to 9x optical zoom or an ultrawide lens, as per a report by GizmoChina.

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch or a 6.7-inch screen. Also, they will likely run on company’s own ‘Harmony OS’. And since the smartphone maker introduced the Kirin 990 (5G) SoC at IFA 2019, it might debut the processor with the P40 series this month.

Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.