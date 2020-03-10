e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Huawei P40 smartphone series teased with an image of the camera bump

Huawei P40 smartphone series teased with an image of the camera bump

From the rear camera bump seen in the image, it is difficult to say if the setup will be a traditional long, capsule shaped one or the rather new square-ish one.

tech Updated: Mar 10, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Huawei P40 series teaser.
Huawei P40 series teaser.(Huawei website)
         

Huawei has dropped its first teaser for the flagship smartphone of the year, Huawei P40. The teaser comes in the form of an image on the company’s own website. The image not just confirms the name of the smartphone series but also shows what looks like a massive camera bump. However, what is confirmed is that there could be more than one smartphone since the text in the teaser image clearly states ‘Huawei P40 Series’. Last year we saw Huawei launching the P30, P30 Pro and even the P30 Lite in select countries. This year too the series may include three smartphones.

From the rear camera bump seen in the image, it is difficult to say if the setup will be a traditional long, capsule shaped one or the rather new square-ish one. The image confirms the launch date of the P40 smartphone series as March 26, 2020.

Also read: Huawei is working on its Search app to replace Google Search

There is nothing confirmed about the specifications of the handset or the cameras. However, based on the recently rumoured specifications, the Huawei P40 Pro could have as many as five rear cameras and two front cameras. The rear camera setup could have a main wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, a periscope lens with support for 10x optical zoom and an either a telephoto lens with up to 9x optical zoom or an ultrawide lens, as per a report by GizmoChina.

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch or a 6.7-inch screen. Also, they will likely run on company’s own ‘Harmony OS’. And since the smartphone maker introduced the Kirin 990 (5G) SoC at IFA 2019, it might debut the processor with the P40 series this month.

Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.

tags
top news
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech