e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Huawei PCs with its homegrown HarmonyOS could launch soon

Huawei PCs with its homegrown HarmonyOS could launch soon

Huawei is looking to reduce dependence on companies such as Google and Microsoft for its future products.

tech Updated: May 03, 2020 10:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
HarmonyOS 2.0-based Huawei PCs coming soon
HarmonyOS 2.0-based Huawei PCs coming soon(REUTERS)
         

Huawei is reportedly working to replace Windows on its PCs with the homegrown HarmonyOS. The operating system was launched in 2019 after the Chinese company was put in a blacklist by the US.

Huaweicentral (via Gizchina) reports the company is looking to replace Windows 10 on its PCs with HarmonyOS 2.0. These PCs could be powered by Kunpeng processors. The website further says that the company is already getting support several provinces, cities and regions in China for the supply chain for PCs.

Huawei has been looking at ways to reduce dependence on the US technologies following the restrictions. HarmonyOS is seen as a key step towards achieving software independence. Already, the company has launched multiple devices with the HarmonyOS.

On phones, it’s installing HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) that aim to offer apps equivalent to Google’s key apps. Earlier this year, Huawei said its AppGallery is the third largest in the world.

“Huawei AppGallery is one of the world’s top three application store, serving over 600 million Huawei device users in over 170 countries/regions with a rich curation of global and local apps,” the company had said in a press release.

It may be recalled that Huawei has planned to expand HarmonyOS to many more devices beyond TVs. The company last year had said the software will be cross-platform compatible. Apart from TVs, Huawei has already confirmed plans to launch car interface, PCs, and smartwatches with the Harmony OS.

tags
top news
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech