Huawei reinstated in SD Association, cleared to use standards for SD, microSD products for now

Chinese tech giant Huawei has been reinstated in the SD Association’s website, days after its name got removed from the portal in the wake of the recent US ban.

“The SD Association’s membership list now includes the Chinese manufacturer once again. A Huawei representative confirmed the news, but declined to provide more details,” the Android Authority reported late on Wednesday.

“We’ve also contacted the SD Association to confirm Huawei’s reinstatement, and will update the article when they get back to us,” it said.

The move clearly suggests that the smartphone giant is cleared to use one significant technology standard in its upcoming handsets.

Earlier this week, the SD Association, a non-profit organisation at the helm of the standards for SD and microSD products, had ejected the company from its membership list.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) -- the world’s largest contract chipset maker -- has announced the beginning of mass production of its second-generation 7nm+ process for Kirin 985 chipset.

The top-notch Kirin 985 chipset would likely feature in Huawei’s flagship Mate 30.

