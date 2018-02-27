Huawei rolls out ‘Face Unlock’ feature for Honor 7X

After Honor View10 and Honor 9 Lite, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is going to bring the “Face Unlock” feature in its Honor 7X smartphone.

Honor 7X users will soon receive an over-the-air (OTA) update for the “Face Unlock” feature, industry sources said on Tuesday.

With this, the once-premium feature will now be available in all Honor smartphones across price points -- Honor View10, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X.

Launched in London in November, Honor has sold over 40 million Honor 7X units.Honor 7X is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base version and Rs 15,999 for the top model.

Honor 7X specifications

The Honor 7X features a 5.93-inch “FullView Display” with a bezel-less design. The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 659 octa-core processor clocked at 2.36GHz, and paired with 4GB of RAM. There are two storage variants available for Honor 7X in 32GB and 64GB. The smartphone also offers a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 256GB.

For photography, Honor 7X sports a dual-camera setup which is a combination of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Huawei says that the dual cameras with PDAF and the latest algorithms can focus in as fast as 0.18 seconds.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI5.1 layered on top. Honor 7X is fueled by a 3,340mAh battery.