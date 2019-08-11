Huawei’s first HarmonyOS-based device launched: Honor Vision smart TV with 55-inch 4K display

tech

Huawei earlier this week introduced ‘HarmonyOS’, a homegrown operating system that is set to rival Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. Shortly after the announcement, Huawei introduced the first HarmonyOS-based device – a smart TV under its Honor sub-brand.

Huawei launched as many as two new smart TVs namely Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro. The smart TVs are set to go on sale next week in China. The smart TVs are priced at CNY 3,799 (Rs 38,000 approximately) and CNY 4,799 (Rs 48,000 approximately) respectively. HarmonyOS-based smart TVs are already listed on China’s Vmall e-commerce platform.

Huawei’s new smart TVs come with 55-inch 4K screen, octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage, HarmonyOS 1.0 OS, and Bluetooth 5.0. Some of the key difference between the two models is that the Pro version has a pop-up selfie camera and six 10W speakers. The base model has four 10W speakers.

Huawei is said to use Google’s Android operating systems for its smartphones in the near future. The company, however, plans to optimise its HarmonyOS for newer hardware platforms such as PC, wearables and car mounts.

