Huawei’s first phone with home-grown Hongmeng OS to launch later this year

tech

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:23 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is testing a new smartphone which is to be powered by the company’s own Hongmeng operating system (OS). The phone is expected to launch in Q4 2019 for around 2,000 Yuan, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Hongmeng OS would be launched by Huawei at its Developer Conference on August 9 in Dongguan, South China’s Guangdong Province.

The Hongmeng system has previously been widely reported in the media as a potential alternative to Android on smartphones.

Addressing the media, Catherine Chen, Senior Vice President, Huawei said that the Hongmeng OS is for industrial use and the system has been in development long before the current discussions around finding an alternative to Android.

Earlier, Andrew Williamson, Vice President of Huawei’s Public Affairs and Communications, said the company was in the process of launching Hongmeng as an alternative to Android and it would be ready in months.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 13:23 IST