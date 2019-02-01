Huawei’s foldable phone with 5G support to launch at MWC 2019

Huawei just teased the launch of its upcoming foldable phone smartphone. Huawei will unveil its new product at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 24 which will begin at 6:30pm IST.

Huawei revealed its plans for a foldable device last October. Earlier this month, Huawei confirmed it will showcase the foldable phone at MWC. Huawei’s foldable phone will also come with 5G support, making it a first in the industry.

The company’s latest tweet teases the new device and how it will possibly look. Huawei’s foldable phone is seen opening up from the middle, similar to Samsung’s rendition of the same.

Come with us to explore #ConnectingTheFuture LIVE from #MWC at 6:30 pm IST on 24th February. Are you ready to reveal the unprecedented? pic.twitter.com/DxRhY5YHFz — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) February 1, 2019

Huawei’s foldable phone will be powered by in-house Balong 5000 5G modem which was unveiled at its pre-MWC briefing. The company also claims its 5G modem will offer internet speeds will be faster than Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem. The 5G modem will support 2G, 3G and 4G speeds as well. Huawei’s foldable phone will run on Kirin 980 chipset.

Samsung is also expected to unveil its foldable phone at the Galaxy Unpacked event. An accidental reveal of the Galaxy Unpacked teaser video shows a good look at the foldable phone. Samsung’s foldable features a large 7.3-inch display along with a 4.5-inch cover display. There are reports suggesting 5G support on Samsung’s foldable phone but it hasn’t been confirmed as yet.

