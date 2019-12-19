e-paper
Huawei's Mate Xs foldable phone might be announced at the Mobile World Congress 2020

Huawei’s Mate Xs foldable phone might be announced at the Mobile World Congress 2020

The new foldable smartphone was revealed today along with a planned release in March 2020

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A member of Huawei staff shows the new Huawei Mate X device during a pre-briefing display ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A member of Huawei staff shows the new Huawei Mate X device during a pre-briefing display ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
         

Huawei revealed its new foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs, today and plans are that the phone will launch in March 2020. This is the new version of the Huawei Mate X, the first foldable device that was revealed by Huawei in February this year. There is also a possibility that Huawei might show off the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

There was a rumour in August this year that Huawei Mate X would launch with a Kirin 990 processor. However, going by that meant that care needed to be given to the implementation of that hardware would push back the phone’s release to 2020.

Which is what is effectively happening.

It would not be smart to release a phone too early and be stuck with an obsolete device. And Huawei also doesn’t seem to have any issues about releasing a phone more than once. Around March 2020 there will be a ‘revised’ version of the Huawei Mate X, the Huawei Mate Xs, which will come with the Kirin 990 SoC and 5G connectivity.

It is expected to be of the similar to or identical in size as the Huawei Mate X, a better screen and hinge and 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.x and NFC support.

Going by what we witnessed with the Huawei Mate X earlier this year, the way forward with the Huawei Mate Xs also seems to be quite interesting.

