Home / Tech / Huawei says it’s selling 1,00,000 Mate X smartphones a month

Huawei says it’s selling 1,00,000 Mate X smartphones a month

The Mate has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 2,00,000 units of the foldable phone.

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2020 07:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Huawei Mate X is available only in China.(REUTERS)
         

Chinese telecom and handset giant Huawei is selling 1,00,000 units of its foldable Mate X smartphone in China every month, the media has reported.

The Mate X went on sale in China in the middle of November, 2019, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which became available in South Korea in September.

The Mate has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 2,00,000 units of the foldable phone. That’s not bad at all, considering the fact that it is sold in just a single market, Android Central reported on Friday.

The Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

Huawei and its South Korean rival Samsung were the two front-runners in the race to bring a foldable phone to market first in 2019.

Originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Huawei Mate X was originally scheduled to launch in July of that year.

The company pushed the launch to November in order to refine and improve its foldable screen after rival Samsung delayed the launch of its Galaxy Fold following screen and other issues.

