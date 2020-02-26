Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:58 IST

US’s sanctions on Huawei has put the company and Google in a tough spot. The trade restrictions have prohibited Google from collaborating with the Chinese company on all devices launched after May 2019. Huawei is treading forward by focusing on developing its own app store and mobile services ecosystem as a replacement to the services provided by Google. And now, the company has announced that its app store is one of the largest in the world.

In a press release, Huawei announced that AppGallery is the third largest app store in the world after Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. “Huawei AppGallery is one of the world’s top three application store, serving over 600 million Huawei device users in over 170 countries/regions with a rich curation of global and local apps,” the company said in its press release.

The company also said that in 2019, its AppGallery had more than 400 million monthly active users around the world who contributed to 210 billion downloads over the course of the year.

In addition to its AppGallery, Huawei also talked about the Huawei Mobile Services or the HMS that will replace the Google Mobile Service (GMS) in its smartphones, which includes the phones launched after May 16, 2019. “...there are more than 1.3 million developers registered with HMS and more than 55,000 applications are integrated with HMS Core,” Huawei announced.

The announcement followed the launch of the company’s second generation foldable display smartphone, that is, the Huawei Mate Xs, the MatePad Pro 5G and its MateBook series of laptops.