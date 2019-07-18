Huawei set to launch Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi K20 rival later this month

tech

Huawei is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India later this month. The smartphone will be Huawei’s first smartphone in India under Rs 20,000 to offer a pop-up selfie camera, according to sources. Targeted at millennial consumers, the upcoming Huawei smartphone will offer “ultra-full video” experience, sources added.

Huawei’s latest smartphone will compete with some of the latest mid-range smartphones including Realme X and Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Realme X is available in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB/8GB RAM. It sports dual-rear cameras including 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It’s powered by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC fast charging.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999. It has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with a triple-rear camera setup including 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Redmi K20 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

