Huawei starts rolling out ‘Face Unlock’ for Honor 9 Lite

Huawei had recently launched Honor 9 Lite in India, The smartphone starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant while the top model is priced at Rs 14,999. Huawei has now announced the roll out of “Face Unlock” feature for Honor 9 Lite.

“Face Unlock” feature will be rolled out to Honor 9 Lite users via HOTA (Huawei’s Over the Air) update. Huawei has started rolling out this feature which is expected to reach all users latest by March 5.

“‘Honor 9 Lite’ will be the most affordable smartphone in the Indian market to support ‘Face Unlock’ feature and will further emerge as the best value for money smartphone with superior hardware and software configurations,” P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

Honor 9 Lite specifications

Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch full HD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 659 processor. Honor 9 Lite comes in two storage variants of 3GB RAM plus 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage.

For photography, Honor 9 Lite features a quad-camera setup which is a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the front and back.

On the software front, Honor 9 Lite runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 layered on top. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. Its connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.