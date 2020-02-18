Huawei to launch a new foldable phone at its February 24 event

tech

With Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 cancelled, smartphone companies are now hosting separate events to showcase their new products. Huawei is the latest to announce its first event of the year. Scheduled to be held on February 24, the company is expected to showcase new devices. According to reports, the new lineup will also include a foldable phone.

Reports suggest that the company will be introducing a new different foldable phone than the Mate X which commercial launch was delayed for months just like the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Specifications and details such as what the phone may look like are not known yet. Though some are speculating it could be the rumoured Huawei Mate Xs.

Huawei Mate Xs is said to be a cheaper version of the main foldable phone that launched early 2019. Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu in January this year confirmed Mate Xs will come with a variety of improvements including a better hinge mechanism, more resistant screen, and Kirin 990 5G processor. It’s not clear whether Huawei Mate Xs will have Google services or rely on the company’s homegrown mobile apps ecosystem.

Apart from foldable phone, Huawei is said to launch new smartphones and TVs among other devices.