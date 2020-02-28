Huawei to launch a new tablet in India next week, priced below Rs 25,000

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:14 IST

Huawei has been focused on launching products other than smartphones in India. Huawei is now expected to launch a new tablet in India during the first week of March.

Huawei’s new tablet will come with Harmon Kardon quad speakers and it will feature a large display, according to sources. The new Huawei tablet is also expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. More features expected on the Huawei tablet include a large display, stylus and a metallic body. The stylus will also feature a metallic body.

This isn’t the first Huawei tablet in India as the company already sells the MediaPad M5 lite and MediaPad T5. The upcoming product could be the Huawei MediaPad M6 which was launched last July. Huawei MediaPad M6 features a 10.8-inch IPS display and comes in two colour options of ‘Champagne Gold’ and ‘Titanium Grey’.

The tablet is powered by Kirin 980 chipset paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. It comes in three storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. On the software front, it runs EMUI10 based on Android 10.

For photography, the Huawei MediaPad M6 sports an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet is fuelled by a 7,500mAh battery. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

The MediaPad M6 comes equipped with Harmon Kardon speakers and has a metallic stylus called ‘M-pen lite’. The tablet also has accessories like a folio cover and a magnetic keyboard.