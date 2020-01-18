e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Tech / Huawei to use Dutch company TomTom’s maps and services

Huawei to use Dutch company TomTom’s maps and services

The deal with TomTom means Huawei can now use the Dutch company’s maps, traffic information and navigation software to develop apps for its smartphones.

tech Updated: Jan 18, 2020 18:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Amsterdam
The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019.
The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday said it has closed a deal with China’s Huawei Technologies for the use of its maps and services in smartphone apps.

Huawei was forced to develop its own operating system for smartphones, after it was effectively blacklisted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration last year out of concerns over national security.

This banned Huawei from using Google’s official Android operating system, along with widely used apps such as Google Maps, in new phones.

The deal with TomTom means Huawei can now use the Dutch company’s maps, traffic information and navigation software to develop apps for its smartphones.

TomTom spokesman Remco Meerstra said the deal had been closed some time ago but had not been made public by the company.

Meerstra declined to provide further details of the agreement.

TomTom, which is moving away from selling devices to offering software services, sold its telematics division to Japan’s Bridgestone last year to focus on its digital map-linked businesses.

tags
top news
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
‘Prahlad Joshi ready to debate’: Amit Shah replies to Rahul Gandhi
‘Prahlad Joshi ready to debate’: Amit Shah replies to Rahul Gandhi
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech