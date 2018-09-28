Huawei trolls Apple again, this time targets iPhone XS’ dual-SIM feature

Huawei isn’t done trolling Apple. Ever since Apple launched its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the Chinese handset company has been looking at ways to take potshots at the iPhone maker.

Last week, Huawei distributed power banks to iPhone customers in Singapore with a message, “Here’s a power bank. You’ll need it.” Now, the day the new iPhones launched in India, Huawei took a dig at iPhone XS’ dual-SIM feature.

Here’s what Huawei says in its press release, “While certain flagship devices have only just launched this functionality, HUAWEI has been long offering the dual SIM feature across several of its devices to suit different budgets, offering a wide variety of choice to consumers.”

“…However, when it comes to the much-hyped eSIM or integrated SIM, it requires a wireless service plan that can be challenging as not all carriers support eSIM usage, hence defeating the purpose of providing customers with a dual SIM capability option. With HUAWEI P20 Pro’s user friendly dual SIM option, users can easily switch SIM cards wherever and whenever, without notifying their network carriers, making the process simple and easy to use,” it adds.

Apple is indeed late to the dual-SIM party as rival Android players, of course including Huawei, has been offering the feature for years. Unlike two physical SIM slots, Apple is offering secondary slot as digital SIM (e-SIM), which allows networks to remotely activate the number. For users, they can switch carriers without needing their network operator. Here’s why Apple loyalists should consider the smaller iPhone XS

That said, Huawei’s strategy to cash in on iPhone’s popularity comes from the fact that the Chinese handset company has raced to the top over the years. According to a May report from Counterpoint, Huawei was the second top smartphone company followed by Apple at the number three position. Samsung, however, continues to lead the market.

Huawei isn’t alone in trying to gain some footage at the cost iPhones. Samsung is already running video commercials which feature an “Ingenius” employee unsuccessfully trying to defend iPhone’s feature as compared to Galaxy Note 9 and S9.

Expect no reaction or counter attack from Apple as it is used to getting trolled each year for its new iPhones. Here’s popular TV host Ellen reviewing the new iPhones and Apple watch.

