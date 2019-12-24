e-paper
Home / Tech / Huawei turns to India build an ecosystem to rival Google’s applications

Huawei turns to India build an ecosystem to rival Google’s applications

Huawei says users will not be able to differentiate between Google Media Services apps and Huawei Media Services apps. The ecosystem is said to be ready before end of this year.

tech Updated: Dec 24, 2019 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei plans to develop Google services alternative in India
Huawei plans to develop Google services alternative in India(REUTERS)
         

Huawei is turning to India to build an ecosystem of applications which will be an alternative to Google’s popular applications. The company is said to be actively working with the Indian developers for the new solution. Huawei is confident of developing alternatives to Google’s key apps such as Maps, payments, and messaging by December end.

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor currently face an uncertainty over the usage of Google Media Service (GMS) after the US restrictions earlier this year. The company recently launched a premium Mate 30 smartphone without Google applications. Huawei, however, is betting on its home-grown Huawei Media Services (HMS).

“We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem. Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready by December end,” Charles Peng, CEO, Huawei and Honor India, Consumer Business Group told Economic Times.

Peng is confident that the HMS applications will be as good as Google’s applications. Huawei plans to offer 100 to 150 applications under its suite.

“Consumers won’t see a difference between GMS and HMS. We are focusing on how to work with developers to offer a good customer experience. It is a challenge that we are trying to address,” he added.

Huawei, however, isn’t alone in its endeavors to build a locally developed software ecosystem. The ET report reveals Oppo has earmarked $143 million in 2020 for developers including those from India to set up a “new intelligence service ecosystem.”

Oppo recently held an event in India to launch the ColorOS 7. The latest software update also focuses on needs of Indian consumers.

“There are several features designed especially for Indian users. For instance, for ‘DocVault’ we have collaborated with DigiLocker. All the insight design is done together with the Indian design team and also our Shenzhen design team. We have also introduced features such as bike mode and music party among others based on users’ feedback. In the future, as the Indian design team grows, we will launch more localized features and solutions catered to the Indian market,” Oppo Product Design Director Chris Chen had said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

