Home / Tech / Huawei unveils Mate Xs, MatePad Pro 5G, MateBook series and more

Huawei unveils Mate Xs, MatePad Pro 5G, MateBook series and more

The new Huawei Mate Xs looks identical to last year’s Mate X - with eight-inch flexible screen. When folded, the display turn into a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary display.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 08:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The smartphone runs on Huawei EMUI 10 interface and open-source Android 10 mobile operating system.
The smartphone runs on Huawei EMUI 10 interface and open-source Android 10 mobile operating system.(Huawei)
         

One the heels of Samsung launching its second foldable smartphone Z Flip, Huawei on Monday announced to launch its second foldable smartphone called Mate Xs during a virtual press conference streamed live from Barcelona, Spain.

The new Huawei Mate Xs looks identical to last year's Mate X - with eight-inch flexible screen. When folded, the display turn into a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary display.

The Mate Xs (8GB RAM+512GB storage variant) with Huawei’s latest 5G-capable Kirin 990 processor and 5G connectivity is priced at 2,499 euros.

The smartphone runs on Huawei EMUI 10 interface and open-source Android 10 mobile operating system (OS).

 

Huawei also unveiled MatePad Pro 5G, Wi-Fi 6 routers and refreshed versions of its MateBook series of laptops.

 

The earlier Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold which is around $2,000.

 

Huawei is selling 1,00,000 units of its foldable Mate X smartphone in China every month, the media has reported.

--IANS

na/

