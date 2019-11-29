e-paper
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch nears as ‘Notify Me’ button goes live

Huawei Watch GT 2 is expected to launch in India early next month. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming smartwatch.

tech Updated: Nov 29, 2019 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch.
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch.(Huawei)
         

Huawei on Friday announced the launch of its Watch GT 2 in India. The ‘notify me’ button is now live for the Huawei Watch GT 2 on its official website. Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available in India on Amazon India and Flipkart. The launch date for Huawei Watch GT 2 isn’t confirmed yet but it is expected to launch early next month.

Huawei Watch GT 2 will be the first Kirin A1-powered wearable to launch in India. Huawei’s wireless earbuds ‘Freebuds 3’ is also powered by the Kirin A1 chipset but there is no word on its launch as yet. The Kirin A1 chipset is said to be the first wearable chipset with dual BT/BLE. The chipset is powered by the Cortex-M7 processor and offers a maximum frequency of 200MHz.

As for the Huawei Watch GT 2, this smartwatch is available in two screen sizes of 46mm and 42mm. There is only the Watch GT 2 sport edition available in the 42mm size. The Watch GT 2 46mm comes in sport, classic and elite editions. Both the screen variants have an AMOLED HD display. The Watch GT 2 is also equipped with 5ATM for water resistance.

 

Huawei Watch GT 2 is claimed to offer 14 days of battery life for the 46mm variant, and 7 days of juice for the 42mm one. Some of the smartwatch’s features include voice calls, music playback, notifications and alerts, sleep tracking and pressure monitoring. Huawei Watch GT 2 can also track workouts and monitor heart rate with the TruSeen 3.5.

