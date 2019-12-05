e-paper
Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, specifications

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in 46mm and 42mm variants and is claimed to offer 14 days of battery life.

tech Updated: Dec 05, 2019 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch.
Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch.(Huawei )
         

Huawei on Thursday launched its latest smartwatch GT 2 in India. Huawei Watch GT 2 is also the first wearable with the company’s A1 chipset to launch in India.

Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm starts at Rs 15,990 for the sport edition in black colour. Huawei Watch GT 2 in leather and metal variants are priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. Huawei Watch GT 2 also comes in a smaller 42mm variant priced at Rs 14,990 but it will be available at a later date.

The smartwatch will be available on Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma and retail stores. The first sale for Huawei Watch GT 2 will take place between December 19 and 31. During this period, customers can get the Huawei Minispeaker for free. Huawei also has a pre-sale offer for customers who book the Watch GT 2 between December 12 and 18 will get a Huawei Freelace priced at Rs 6,999 for free.

Huawei Watch GT 2 features a 1.2-inch (42mm) and 1.39-inch (46mm) AMOLED display. The smartwatch is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset touted to be the first wearable chipset with dual BT/BLE support. It is equipped with the Cortex-M7 processor and offers a maximum frequency of 200MHz.

The smartwatch can identify 15 sports including eight outdoor sports and seven indoor sports. It also has a heart rate monitor which can alert users of any irregularities. The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with sleep monitoring as well. More features on the Watch GT 2 include 5ATM for water resistance, voice call support, music playback, notifications and alerts. Huawei Watch GT 2 is also claimed to offer 14 days of battery life on the 46mm variant and 7 days on the 42mm.

