Huawei Watch GT 2 to launch in India early next month

tech

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 07:40 IST

Huawei Consumer Business Group India is set to launch its upcoming smartwatch Huawei Watch GT2 with two week-long battery life in the country during the first week of December in two variants which will be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000.

“Powered by the company’s proprietary Kirin A1 processor, which is the world’s first chipset made exclusively for wearables, Huawei Watch GT2 is certified by Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1,” industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

Huawei says the Watch GT2 underlines the company’s focus on customer-centric innovation and being the best to suit their needs and elevate their lifestyle. With maximum viewing radius of 150 metre plus and above, the device would deliver best performance.

The new Huawei Watch series will have a 3D glass screen and could come with two-week long battery life. Equipped with enhanced fitness tracking features, the Huawei Watch GT2 will monitor different workout modes including triathlons/hikes.

The smartwatch will also come with support for Bluetooth calling, in-device music and a capacity to store and play around 500 songs. Huawei’s Watch GT series has witnessed success for being the most-successful wearable which clocked a sales milestone of 2 million units globally since its launch.