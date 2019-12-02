e-paper
Huawei Watch GT 2 to launch in India on Dec 5: Key specifications, features and more

Huawei Watch GT 2 will launch in India this week. Everything you need to know about the new wearable.

tech Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei Watch GT 2 is coming soon
Huawei Watch GT 2 is coming soon(Huawei )
         

Huawei is set to launch a new smartwatch in India on December 5. Called Huawei Watch GT 2, the smartwatch has already been listed on Amazon and Flipkart.com. The company is also accepting “notify me” registrations on its official website.

Huawei Watch GT 2 is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. It’s also the company’s first Kirin A1 processor-based wearable in India. The chipset brings dual BT/BLE radios. The processor has Cortex-M7 processor and delivers a maximum frequency of 200MHz.

Huawei Watch GT 2 is available in two sizes 46mm and 42mm and multiple editions such as sport, classic and elite editions. The smartwatch comes with an AMOLED HD display and is equipped with 5ATM water resistance.

The smartwatch is said to deliver up to 14 days of battery life (46mm model) and 7 days on 42mm. Some of the key features of Huawei Watch GT 2 include sleep tracking, pressure monitoring, notifications and alerts, voice calls and music playback. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking workouts and monitor heart rate.

