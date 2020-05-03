e-paper
Home / Tech / Huawei Watch GT 2e coming to India soon: Price, specs, and more

Huawei Watch GT 2e coming to India soon: Price, specs, and more

Huawei Watch GT 2e had launched last month with a price tag of Eur 159.99 (Rs 13,000 approximately). The smartwatch is coming to India soon.

tech Updated: May 03, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huawei Watch GT 2e spotted on the official India website
Huawei Watch GT 2e spotted on the official India website(Huawei)
         

Huawei is set to launch a new smartwatch in India. Dubbed Huawei Watch GT 2e, the smartwatch has been spotted on Flipkart ahead of the launch.

The Flipkart listing appears to have be taken down. The smartwatch, however, is also listed on the company’s official India website.

Huawei Watch GT 2e had launched last month alongside Huawei P40 smartphone series. The smartwatch is priced at Eur 159.99 (Rs 13,000 approximately). The new wearable is the successor to the popular Watch GT smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT 2e weighs about 43 grams and measures 53 x 46.8 x 10.8mm. The wearable comes in two versions, Stainless Steel and Black Stainless Steel. In terms of colours, you get Mint Green, Icy White, Lava Red, and Graphite Black.

ALSO READ: Huawei PCs with its homegrown HarmonyOS could launch soon

In terms of specifications, the wearable features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It comes with 4GB built-in storage. The wearable has many sensors such as ambient light, air pressure, gyroscope, accelerometer, optical heart rate, and more. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. It is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 or above.

The smartwatch also features 5ATM water resistance.

Some of the key features of Huawei Watch GT 2e includes sleep monitoring, 100 work out modes including Yoga, and parkour.

