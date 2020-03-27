Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch launched alongside P40 phone series

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:15 IST

Alongside P40 series, Huawei on Thursday introduced a new smartwatch with new design and a range of health and fitness features. Called Huawei Watch GT 2e, the smartwatch is priced at Eur 159.99 (Rs 13,000 approximately) and is scheduled to go on sale on April 15.

The successor to Huawei Watch GT 2, the new smartwatch measures 53 x 46.8 x 10.8 mm and weighs about 43 grams without the strap. The wearable is available in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel options. You get Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White colour options.

Huawei Watch GT 2e has 1.39 inch AMOLED 454 x 454 HD display with slide and touch gestures. The GPS-enabled smartwatch has 4GB of memory. It comes with a bunch of sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, optical heart rate, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive.

Huawei Watch GT 2e is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. According to Huawei, the smartwatch can deliver up to 14 days of back for “typical usage.” Huawei Watch GT 2e is also 5ATM water-resistant.

In terms of features, Huawei Watch GT 2e has blood oxygen saturation monitoring apart from heart rate and sleep monitoring. It brings 100 workout tracking modes including the Yoga and parkour.