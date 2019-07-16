e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019

Huawei Watch GT Active launched in India: Price, specifications

Huawei Watch GT Active was first launched in March this year along with the flagship P30 series.

tech Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Huawei Watch GT Active smartwatch.
Huawei Watch GT Active smartwatch. (Huawei)

Chinese technology firm Huawei on Monday announced availability of ‘Watch GT Active’ smartwatch in India for Rs 15,990. Along with a one-year warranty, the Huawei ‘Watch GT Active’ has been made available exclusively on Flipkart.

Huawei had first announced the new model of ‘Watch GT’ smartwatch series alongside the P30 line-up at its Paris event in March 2019.

Available in orange and green colours, Huawei Watch GT Active features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen display and is capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep and a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

Using a self-learning algorithm and innovative sensors, the smartwatch also comes with a Triathlon mode that could allow users to record the entire triathlon, including the transition time.

Compatible with both, Android and iOS, the watch runs Huawei’s own LiteOS.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesKarnataka political crisisLunar Eclipse
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019