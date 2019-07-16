Huawei Watch GT Active launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST

Chinese technology firm Huawei on Monday announced availability of ‘Watch GT Active’ smartwatch in India for Rs 15,990. Along with a one-year warranty, the Huawei ‘Watch GT Active’ has been made available exclusively on Flipkart.

Huawei had first announced the new model of ‘Watch GT’ smartwatch series alongside the P30 line-up at its Paris event in March 2019.

Available in orange and green colours, Huawei Watch GT Active features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen display and is capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep and a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

Using a self-learning algorithm and innovative sensors, the smartwatch also comes with a Triathlon mode that could allow users to record the entire triathlon, including the transition time.

Compatible with both, Android and iOS, the watch runs Huawei’s own LiteOS.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST