Huawei Watch GT: Amazon India opens ‘notify me’ registrations ahead of launch

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch is set to launch in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, Amazon India has opened ‘notify me’ registrations on its website. The company hasn’t yet announced the official release date or price of the smart watch. The smartwatch is already listed on Huawei’s official website.

In terms of dimensions, Huawei Watch GT measures 46.5 mm x 46.5 mm x 10.6 mm. The wrist coverage ranges between 14cm and 21cm. It weighs about 46 grams. Huawei Watch GT will be launched in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel colour options.

The smartwatch features a 1.39 inch AMOLED colour screen with slide and touch gestures supports. The screen resolution is at 454 x 454 pixels. The smartwatch comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM. Connectivity options includes Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS.

Huawei Watch GT also has sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, and barometer sensor. Huawei Watch GT will be compatible with Android 4.4 and above, and iPhones running iOS 9.0 and above.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 18:35 IST