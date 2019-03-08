Huawei Watch GT to launch in India on March 12

Huawei has revealed the launch date for its upcoming product, the Watch GT in India. Huawei Watch Gt was launched last October along with the flagship Mate 20 Pro series.

Huawei has sent media invites for the launch of its smartwatch which will take place on March 12 in New Delhi. Ahead of the India launch date reveal, Amazon India opened ‘notify me’ registrations on its website.

The Chinese company highlights the battery life of the Watch GT claimed to offer 2 weeks of juice in just one charge. Huawei Watch GT comes in two colour options of black stainless steel and stainless steel. There are different coloured straps for the Huawei Watch GT including graphite black, saddle brown, glacier grey and fluorescent green.

The smartwatch comes with health features like heartrate and sleep monitoring. It comes with more health-related features like coaching in introductory to advanced running courses. It also offers different modes for activities like swimming, hiking and cycling.

Huawei Watch GT has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and supports 5ATM water resistance. It comes with 16MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the Huawei Watch GT include Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS.

Huawei says the smartwatch reaches full charged in 2 hours and it can last for 14 days straight. Huawei Watch GT is compatible with Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 or above. There are two buttons on the smartwatch for power and function.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 17:54 IST