Huawei Watch GT to launch in India soon: Specifications, features

Huawei on Sunday said it will soon launch its Huawei Watch GT in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, the smartwatch has been listed on its website under the wearables section.

Huawei Watch GT looks very similar to the traditional wrist watches but comes with a range of smart features. It measures 46.5 mm x 46.5 mm x 10.6 mm while the wrist coverage ranges between 14cm and 21cm. The watch weighs around 46 grams. Huawei Watch GT is available in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel colour options.

Huawei’s new device comes with 1.39 inch AMOLED colour screen. The AMOLED touchscreen supports slide and touch gestures. The screen resolution is at 454 x 454 with 326ppi pixel density. It has 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM. Connectivity options includes Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS.

It comes with a bunch of sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, and barometer sensor. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.4 and above, and iPhones running iOS 9.0 and above.

