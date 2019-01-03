Huawei Y9 2019 to launch in India next week: Price, specifications, features

Huawei is set to launch a new mid-range smartphone ‘Y9 (2019)’ in India on January 7. The latest Huawei smartphone will be exclusively available via Amazon India.

Ahead of the official launch, Amazon India has opened registrations for the phone on its website. The dedicated web page also details key specifications of the new smartphone.

Huawei Y9 2019 Full specifications

Design and display: According to Amazon’s page, Huawei Y9 2019 will feature a notch display. The phone has a 6.5-inch FullView display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

ALSO READ: Here are top 5G smartphones coming in 2019

Camera: Huawei Y9 2019 is said to come with two rear cameras featuring 16-megapixel f2.0 sensor and 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. For selfies it has a 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. Both rear and front cameras support full HD resolution videos.

Processor and battery: The smartphone runs on Huawei’s Kirin 710 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. Huawei Y9 2019 houses a 4,000mAh battery with fast Turbo charging.

ALSO READ: CES 2019 preview: Here’s what to expect from the world’s biggest tech show

Audio: Huawei Y9 comes with Histen 5.0 for improved bass frequencies for audio enthusiasts.

Price: The smartphone is expected to priced around Rs 15,000 and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Moto One Power.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 11:28 IST