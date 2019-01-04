Huawei Y9 2019 launch in India delayed: All you need to know about Redmi Note 6 Pro rival

Huawei has postponed the launch of its new Y9 2019 smartphone in India. The Huawei phone was scheduled to launch on January 7 next week. Huawei will launch the phone the following week, though no final data has been announced.

Huawei Y9 is the company’s new mid-range offering and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Moto One Power.

Huawei Y9 Full specifications

Huawei Y9 has a 6.5-inch FullView display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup featuring 16-megapixel f2.0 sensor and 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. For selfies it offers 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor and 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor.

Huawei Y9 is powered by a Kirin 710 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. Huawei Y9 2019 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with fast Turbo charging. The phone also features Histen 5.0 for high quality bass frequencies for audio enthusiasts.

