e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with pop-up camera to launch in India on August 1

Huawei Y9 Prime is set to launch in India August 1. Here are expected specifications and features of the smartphone.

tech Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Huawei Y9 Prime to launch in India soon
Huawei Y9 Prime to launch in India soon (HTPhoto)

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday said it would launch its pop-up selfie camera phone “Y9 Prime 2019” on August 1. The 4GB phone packs 128GB internal storage capacity, expandable up to 512GB.

Huawei Y9 Prime boasts of a 16.7 cm “Full View Vivid Display” for wide angle visual experience. The 16MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered front camera automatically pops up when the user takes a selfie and retracts when the job is done.

Powered by the octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, the device packs a 4000mAh battery. Supported by AI algorithm, the rear camera of the phone can recognise 22 categories and over 500 scenes in real time, Huawei claimed.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:16 IST

more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesKarnataka Government Live UpdatesMumbai RainsSBI clerk prelims result 2019Patkura election result
    don't miss