Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with pop-up camera to launch in India on August 1

tech

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:16 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday said it would launch its pop-up selfie camera phone “Y9 Prime 2019” on August 1. The 4GB phone packs 128GB internal storage capacity, expandable up to 512GB.

Huawei Y9 Prime boasts of a 16.7 cm “Full View Vivid Display” for wide angle visual experience. The 16MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered front camera automatically pops up when the user takes a selfie and retracts when the job is done.

Powered by the octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, the device packs a 4000mAh battery. Supported by AI algorithm, the rear camera of the phone can recognise 22 categories and over 500 scenes in real time, Huawei claimed.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:16 IST