Huawei Y9 Prime India launch today: Expected specifications, features, price

tech

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:24 IST

Huawei is set to launch a new smartphone in India today. Targeted at the under Rs 20,000 segment, Huawei Y9 Prime will be the company’s first mid-range phone with a pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch ‘Full View Vivid Display’ which is said to deliver a better wide-angle visual experience. The highlight of Huawei Y9 Prime is the 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Some of the phones with pop-up selfie camera in this category are Realme X, Oppo K3 and Xiaomi Redmi K20. On the back, Huawei Y9 Prime will come with AI cameras which can recognise more than 20 categories and 500 scenes in realtime.

“Photos are clearer, brighter and realistic, thanks to the extra glass lens equipped on the Camera. The 6P lens effectively gathers the light to enhance the resolution and contrast to showcase better images. This lens also filters infrared and stray lights, providing stunningly real photos,” said Huawei ahead of the official launch.

According to reports, Huawei’s Y9 Prime will be powered by in-house Kirin 710 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone will have a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 Prime will be available through Amazon India. The phone is already listed on the e-commerce platform. Interested customers can register themselves for “notify me” on Amazon India for more updates.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 10:24 IST