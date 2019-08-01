Huawei Y9 Prime with Kirin 710 SoC, pop-up camera launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Huawei on Thursday launched a new mid-range budget phone in India. Huawei Y9 Prime comes with a full-screen display and pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,990 and it will be available starting August 7 via Amazon India.

Interested consumers can pre-book the Huawei Y9 Prime from retail outlets like Croma and get a Huawei Sports BT headphones and a 15,600mAh battery for free. Huawei also has some offers on Amazon like no cost EMI options, Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback and exchange deals as well. The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Emerald Green’ and ‘Sapphire Blue’.

Huawei Y9 Prime specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime features a 6.59-inch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 710 octa-core processor. Huawei Y9 Prime is available only in one variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It also offers a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Huawei Y9 Prime sports a triple-camera setup at the rear. The setup includes a 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel camera. The pop-up selfie camera is also a 16-megapixel sensor with features like scene detection and 3D portrait.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging. It also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. On the software front, Huawei Y9 Prime runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie.

