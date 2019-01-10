Huawei Y9 with 6.5-inch FullView display, dual rear and front cameras launched: Price, specs, features

Huawei on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Called Huawei Y9, the smartphone is available in India for Rs 15,990 exclusively via Amazon India from January 15.

Huawei is offering free Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headphones with the new smartphone. The headphones cost Rs 2,990.

Huawei Y9: Full specifications

Huawei Y9 comes with a large 6.5-inch FullView display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio with a notch. It runs on EMUI 8.2 custom ROM and is powered by Kirin 710 processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of built-in storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone has two rear cameras including 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor and 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. On the front it also has two cameras featuring 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. The smartphone also has Histen 5.0 for better bass frequencies.

Huawei Y9 comes with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS among other connectivity options. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

