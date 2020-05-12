e-paper
Home / Tech / Huawei Y9S: Meet the new mid-range phone with 48MP camera

Huawei Y9S: Meet the new mid-range phone with 48MP camera

As the lockdown restrictions are getting eased, smartphone companies are now launching new phones. The latest is Huawei Y9S.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 14:18 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Huawei Y9S is one of the few phones in the market to offer side mounted fingerprint scanner.
Huawei on Tuesday launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The new Huawei Y9S is aimed at the under Rs 20,000 segment and offers specs on par with the competition. Some of the highlights include a 48-megapixel camera and 4,000mAh battery. Let’s take a look at the top features of the new Huawei Y9S phone.

The phone is powered by Kirin 710F processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 4,000mAh battery.
Huawei’s new phone comes in Breathing Crystal, Phantom Purple, and Midnight Black colour options
The phone has three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2-megapixel depth camera
