Huawei Y9S: Meet the new mid-range phone with 48MP camera

tech

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:18 IST

Huawei on Tuesday launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The new Huawei Y9S is aimed at the under Rs 20,000 segment and offers specs on par with the competition. Some of the highlights include a 48-megapixel camera and 4,000mAh battery. Let’s take a look at the top features of the new Huawei Y9S phone.

The phone is powered by Kirin 710F processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 4,000mAh battery. ( Huawei )

Huawei’s new phone comes in Breathing Crystal, Phantom Purple, and Midnight Black colour options ( Huawei )