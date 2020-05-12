e-paper
Huawei Y9s with 6.5-inch FHD+ screen, 48-megapixel camera launched in India

Huawei Y9s with 6.5-inch FHD+ screen, 48-megapixel camera launched in India

Huawei Y9s will be available exclusively from Amazon India starting May 19 and customers can even pay for the device with a 9-month no-cost EMI and Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cash back.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 12:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Y9s has a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView Display with 16.7 million colours, 391 PPI and 91% screen-to-body ratio.
Huawei has just unveiled its new mid-range smartphone in India, the Y9s. Priced at Rs 19,990, the handset boasts of its display specs, design and the overall package that is offered to the ‘youth and the millennial’. Huawei Y9s will be available exclusively from Amazon India starting May 19 and customers can even pay for the device with a 9-month no-cost EMI and Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cash back.

Huawei says its Y9s has a glass body and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which can unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds, fire up the voice assistant in 1 second and switch off the phone with a 3 second press. There’s a ‘3D Arc’ designed middle frames as well. You can get this smartphone in two colour versions – Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.

The Y9s has a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView Display with 16.7 million colours, 391 PPI and 91% screen-to-body ratio. Powering it is the company’s home-brewed Kirin 710F octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Y9s has a48-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. At the front, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up camera lens.

Huawei Y9s is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is claimed to support continuous calling for 40 hours. The device runs on EMUI 9.1 and brings some usual set of features like AI communication, wireless printing, phone clone, HUAWEI Share and more. It has even used the smart antenna technology that ensures the signal stays strong for gaming and video playback.

